STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.37 percent at 15,600.78 and the 50-share Nifty 0.36 percent higher at 4663.15, in line with gains in other major Asian markets on the last trading day of 2011, after positive data from the United States helped allay concerns about the global economy. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.56 percent, higher from Thursday's close of 8.54 percent as worries over a likely revision in the government's borrowing calendar for the current fiscal year loomed. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 53.21 to the dollar, from Thursday's close of 53.07/08, as importers stepped up dollar buying in a thin year-end market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap steady at 7.00 percent from Thursday's close. The one-year rate at 7.71 percent from 7.75 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.90/8.95 percent, higher from Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand rises in early trades at the end of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15600.78 0.37 DOLLEX-30 2406.89 0.72 DOLLEX-100 1553.4 0.66 DOLLEX-200 583.24 0.68 BSE-100 7990.01 0.31 BSE-200 1864.04 0.32 BSE-500 5815.23 0.3 BSE MID-CAP 5139.34 0.4 BSE SMALL-CAP 5551.93 0.13 BSE AUTO 8236.7 0.81 BSE-CG 8104.31 0.35 BSE-CD 5305.81 0.4 BSE-FMCG 4058.38 0.28 BSE-HC 5859.87 0.27 BSE IPO 1300.82 0.04 BSE-IT 5746.52 0.28 BSE METALS 9369.76 0.14 BSE OIL & GAS 7648.12 0.08 BSE POWER 1803.46 0.23 BSE REALTY 1401.18 0.73 BSE-PSU 6321.91 0.3 BSE-TECK 3378.66 0.38 BSE BANKEX 9270.68 0.54 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1048.21 0.22 S&P CNX NIFTY 4663.15 0.36 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)