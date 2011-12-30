(Corrects to say that rupee's annual fall would be steepest since 2008, not in a decade) STOCKS ----------------------- As the market headed for its first annual decline since 2008, the 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.57 percent at 15,632.45, while the 50-share Nifty was up 0.58 percent at 4,673.2, as positive data from the United States helped to allay some concerns about the global economy. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.54 percent, steady from Thursday's close, as traders awaited results of the $2.82 billion debt sale. Details of a likely revision in the government's borrowing calender for the current fiscal year are also awaited. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 53.25/53.26 to the dollar, from Thursday's close of 53.07/08, as importers stepped up dollar-buying. The currency will be register its steepest annual fall since 2008. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.02 percent, up from 7.00 percent at Thursday's close. The one-year rate was at 7.74 percent, down from 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was at 9.00/9.05 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand rose at the end of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 284 rupees to 27,120 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15632.45 0.57 DOLLEX-30 2409.65 0.83 DOLLEX-100 1555.25 0.78 DOLLEX-200 583.85 0.78 BSE-100 8007.41 0.53 BSE-200 1867.85 0.53 BSE-500 5827.02 0.51 BSE MID-CAP 5143.57 0.48 BSE SMALL-CAP 5571.12 0.47 BSE AUTO 8212.12 0.51 BSE-CG 8108.28 0.4 BSE-CD 5318.07 0.64 BSE-FMCG 4040.56 -0.16 BSE-HC 5859.6 0.26 BSE IPO 1305.47 0.39 BSE-IT 5778.58 0.84 BSE METALS 9421.37 0.69 BSE OIL & GAS 7668.94 0.35 BSE POWER 1804.31 0.28 BSE REALTY 1402.13 0.8 BSE-PSU 6403.09 1.59 BSE-TECK 3389.23 0.7 BSE BANKEX 9298.06 0.84 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1048.77 0.28 S&P CNX NIFTY 4673.2 0.58 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)