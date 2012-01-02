STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.19 percent at 15,424.91, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.34 percent lower at 4,608.4, as concerns about the global economy kept investors wary despite a government decision to allow foreign investors to directly buy stocks. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond inched up to 8.57 percent, from Friday's close of 8.56 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that the government would borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.50 billion) in the current financial year to March. It rose as much as 8.63 percent earlier. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 53.27/53.30 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 53.08/09, on concerns that government's widening fiscal deficit could pull down equities and cause foreign fund outflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.08 percent, steady from Friday's close. The one-year rate was marginally down at 7.73 percent, from 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate rose to 8.90/8.95 percent, rising from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, due to higher demand in the new two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15424.91 -0.19 DOLLEX-30 2374.99 -0.21 DOLLEX-100 1533.84 -0.29 DOLLEX-200 576.28 -0.29 BSE-100 7905.7 -0.28 BSE-200 1845.6 -0.29 BSE-500 5765.38 -0.23 BSE MID-CAP 5136.38 0.03 BSE SMALL-CAP 5586.56 0.66 BSE AUTO 8094.31 -0.61 BSE-CG 8053.11 -0.18 BSE-CD 5329.36 0.85 BSE-FMCG 4009.59 -0.64 BSE-HC 5867.61 -0.05 BSE IPO 1309.38 0.68 BSE-IT 5747.27 -0.08 BSE METALS 9302.23 0.1 BSE OIL & GAS 7562.37 0.44 BSE POWER 1788.29 -0.43 BSE REALTY 1367.95 -0.56 BSE-PSU 6356.09 -0.14 BSE-TECK 3381.14 0.03 BSE BANKEX 9095.68 -0.63 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1039.47 -0.32 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) ($1 = 53.3 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)