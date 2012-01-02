STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.36 percent at 15,398.54, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.51 percent lower at 4,600.7, as investors were unconvinced a government decision to allow foreign investors to directly buy stocks would spur inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.51 percent, from Friday's close of 8.56 percent, on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will begin reversing its tight monetary policy stance in the near-term. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 53.2925/53.2975 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 53.08/09, on concerns that government's widening fiscal deficit could pull down equities and cause foreign fund outflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 4 basis points at 7.04 percent. The one-year rate was 3 basis points lower at 7.72 percent, from 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate rose to 8.75/9.05 percent, rising from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, due to higher demand in the new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 27 rupees to 27,356 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15398.54 -0.36 DOLLEX-30 2372.26 -0.32 DOLLEX-100 1530.66 -0.5 DOLLEX-200 575.08 -0.5 BSE-100 7885.61 -0.53 BSE-200 1840.89 -0.54 BSE-500 5749.11 -0.51 BSE MID-CAP 5114.59 -0.4 BSE SMALL-CAP 5553.95 0.07 BSE AUTO 7973.11 -2.09 BSE-CG 8045.23 -0.28 BSE-CD 5314.28 0.57 BSE-FMCG 3999.28 -0.89 BSE-HC 5858.42 -0.21 BSE IPO 1307.26 0.52 BSE-IT 5777.13 0.44 BSE METALS 9222.64 -0.76 BSE OIL & GAS 7566.42 0.49 BSE POWER 1780.02 -0.89 BSE REALTY 1354.57 -1.53 BSE-PSU 6358.74 -0.1 BSE-TECK 3394.28 0.42 BSE BANKEX 9087.3 -0.72 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1036.43 -0.61 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) ($1 = 53.3 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)