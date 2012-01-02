STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.8 percent
at 15,466.76, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.07 percent
lower at 4,620.85, as investors were unconvinced a government
decision to allow foreign investors to directly buy stocks would
spur inflows.
(Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on
sectoral indices)
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was at 8.44 percent, from Friday's close of 8.56
percent, on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will begin
reversing its tight monetary policy stance in the near-term.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was weaker at 53.28/53.29 to the dollar, from
Friday's close of 53.08/09, on concerns that government's
widening fiscal deficit could pull down equities and cause
foreign fund outflows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 4
basis points at 7.04 percent. The one-year rate
was 4 basis points lower at 7.71 percent, from 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The call money rate at 8.95/9.00 percent, rising from
Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, due to higher demand in the
new two-week reporting cycle.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India rose 28 rupees to 27,357 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15466.76 0.08
DOLLEX-30 2383.15 0.14
DOLLEX-100 1537.22 -0.07
DOLLEX-200 577.35 -0.11
BSE-100 7917.56 -0.13
BSE-200 1847.74 -0.17
BSE-500 5768.44 -0.18
BSE MID-CAP 5116.02 -0.37
BSE SMALL-CAP 5547.44 -0.05
BSE AUTO 8023.45 -1.48
BSE-CG 8086.02 0.23
BSE-CD 5329.94 0.86
BSE-FMCG 4000 -0.88
BSE-HC 5860.03 -0.18
BSE IPO 1308.11 0.59
BSE-IT 5791.17 0.68
BSE METALS 9299.63 0.07
BSE OIL & GAS 7583.45 0.72
BSE POWER 1782.69 -0.74
BSE REALTY 1359.33 -1.19
BSE-PSU 6364.58 -0
BSE-TECK 3401.77 0.64
BSE BANKEX 9147.75 -0.06
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1037.8 -0.48
-----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)