STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.8 percent at 15,466.76, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.07 percent lower at 4,620.85, as investors were unconvinced a government decision to allow foreign investors to directly buy stocks would spur inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.44 percent, from Friday's close of 8.56 percent, on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will begin reversing its tight monetary policy stance in the near-term. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 53.28/53.29 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 53.08/09, on concerns that government's widening fiscal deficit could pull down equities and cause foreign fund outflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 4 basis points at 7.04 percent. The one-year rate was 4 basis points lower at 7.71 percent, from 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.95/9.00 percent, rising from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, due to higher demand in the new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 28 rupees to 27,357 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15466.76 0.08 DOLLEX-30 2383.15 0.14 DOLLEX-100 1537.22 -0.07 DOLLEX-200 577.35 -0.11 BSE-100 7917.56 -0.13 BSE-200 1847.74 -0.17 BSE-500 5768.44 -0.18 BSE MID-CAP 5116.02 -0.37 BSE SMALL-CAP 5547.44 -0.05 BSE AUTO 8023.45 -1.48 BSE-CG 8086.02 0.23 BSE-CD 5329.94 0.86 BSE-FMCG 4000 -0.88 BSE-HC 5860.03 -0.18 BSE IPO 1308.11 0.59 BSE-IT 5791.17 0.68 BSE METALS 9299.63 0.07 BSE OIL & GAS 7583.45 0.72 BSE POWER 1782.69 -0.74 BSE REALTY 1359.33 -1.19 BSE-PSU 6364.58 -0 BSE-TECK 3401.77 0.64 BSE BANKEX 9147.75 -0.06 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1037.8 -0.48 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)