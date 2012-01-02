STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.46 percent at 15,526.52 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.28 percent higher at 4,637.45, recovering from early losses on growing expectations the Reserve Bank of India may cut policy rates in the near-term to support growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.42 percent, lower from Friday's close of 8.56 percent, on rising expectations the Reserve Bank of India may cut policy rates in the near-term as focus shifts to supporting growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 53.24/25 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 53.08/09, weighed by dollar demand from oil importers and choppy local equities, amid light new year trading, with many global markets closed for a holiday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.04 percent from 7.08 percent close on Friday. The one-year rate was 4 basis points lower at 7.71 percent, from 7.75 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was at 8.95/9.00 percent, rising from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, due to higher demand as the new two-week reporting cycle began on Monday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 24 rupees to 27,353 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15526.52 0.46 DOLLEX-30 2395.23 0.64 DOLLEX-100 1544.45 0.4 DOLLEX-200 579.98 0.35 BSE-100 7945.08 0.22 BSE-200 1853.9 0.16 BSE-500 5786.81 0.14 BSE MID-CAP 5129.1 -0.12 BSE SMALL-CAP 5552.27 0.04 BSE AUTO 8036.62 -1.31 BSE-CG 8108.38 0.51 BSE-CD 5371.42 1.65 BSE-FMCG 3996.69 -0.96 BSE-HC 5864.29 -0.11 BSE IPO 1309.88 0.72 BSE-IT 5832.23 1.4 BSE METALS 9339.53 0.5 BSE OIL & GAS 7615.09 1.14 BSE POWER 1787.11 -0.49 BSE REALTY 1368.12 -0.55 BSE-PSU 6381.86 0.27 BSE-TECK 3421.67 1.23 BSE BANKEX 9185 0.35 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1040.24 -0.25 S&P CNX NIFTY 4637.45 0.28 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)