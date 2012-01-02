STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.46
percent at 15,526.52 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.28
percent higher at 4,637.45, recovering from early losses on
growing expectations the Reserve Bank of India may cut policy
rates in the near-term to support growth.
(Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on
sectoral indices)
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was at 8.42 percent, lower from Friday's close of
8.56 percent, on rising expectations the Reserve Bank of India
may cut policy rates in the near-term as focus shifts to
supporting growth.
RUPEE
The rupee was weaker at 53.24/25 to the dollar, from
Friday's close of 53.08/09, weighed by dollar demand from oil
importers and choppy local equities, amid light new year
trading, with many global markets closed for a holiday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.04
percent from 7.08 percent close on Friday. The one-year rate
was 4 basis points lower at 7.71 percent, from
7.75 percent previously.
CALL MONEY
The call money rate was at 8.95/9.00 percent, rising from
Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, due to higher demand as the
new two-week reporting cycle began on Monday.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India rose 24 rupees to 27,353 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDICES
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15526.52 0.46
DOLLEX-30 2395.23 0.64
DOLLEX-100 1544.45 0.4
DOLLEX-200 579.98 0.35
BSE-100 7945.08 0.22
BSE-200 1853.9 0.16
BSE-500 5786.81 0.14
BSE MID-CAP 5129.1 -0.12
BSE SMALL-CAP 5552.27 0.04
BSE AUTO 8036.62 -1.31
BSE-CG 8108.38 0.51
BSE-CD 5371.42 1.65
BSE-FMCG 3996.69 -0.96
BSE-HC 5864.29 -0.11
BSE IPO 1309.88 0.72
BSE-IT 5832.23 1.4
BSE METALS 9339.53 0.5
BSE OIL & GAS 7615.09 1.14
BSE POWER 1787.11 -0.49
BSE REALTY 1368.12 -0.55
BSE-PSU 6381.86 0.27
BSE-TECK 3421.67 1.23
BSE BANKEX 9185 0.35
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1040.24 -0.25
S&P CNX NIFTY 4637.45 0.28
