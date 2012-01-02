STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.41 percent at 15,517.92 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.27 percent higher at 4,636.75, recovering from early losses on growing expectations the Reserve Bank of India may cut policy rates in the near term to support growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.40 percent, sharply lower from Friday's close of 8.56 percent, on growing expectations of a policy rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India in the near term as focus shifts to arresting slippages in growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was off lows at 53.15/16 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 53.08/09, as dollar demand from oil importers eased and local equities ended positive, amid light New Year trading, with many global markets closed for a holiday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.04 percent from 7.08 percent close on Friday. The one-year rate was 4 basis points lower at 7.71 percent, from 7.75 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was at 8.95/9.00 percent, rising from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, due to higher demand as the new two-week reporting cycle began on Monday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 21 rupees to 27,308 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15517.92 0.41 DOLLEX-30 2395.22 0.64 DOLLEX-100 1544.8 0.42 DOLLEX-200 580.15 0.38 BSE-100 7942.77 0.19 BSE-200 1853.46 0.14 BSE-500 5785.83 0.12 BSE MID-CAP 5131.6 -0.07 BSE SMALL-CAP 5556.48 0.11 BSE AUTO 8045.9 -1.2 BSE-CG 8102.46 0.43 BSE-CD 5355.53 1.35 BSE-FMCG 3982.64 -1.31 BSE-HC 5861.14 -0.16 BSE IPO 1310.1 0.74 BSE-IT 5822.49 1.23 BSE METALS 9352.37 0.64 BSE OIL & GAS 7627.64 1.31 BSE POWER 1788.01 -0.44 BSE REALTY 1370.23 -0.39 BSE-PSU 6375.77 0.17 BSE-TECK 3416.6 1.08 BSE BANKEX 9178.05 0.27 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1038.73 -0.39 S&P CNX NIFTY 4636.75 0.27 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; editing by)