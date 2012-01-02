STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.41 percent at 15,517.92 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.27 percent higher at 4,636.75, helped by a government decision to allow foreign investors to directly buy stocks, amid worries about the global economy. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.39 percent, sharply lower from Friday's close of 8.56 percent, as expectations of an interest rate cut gathered steam after the central bank's governor said it is likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 53.30/31 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 53.08/09, on dollar demand from oil importers, though losses were limited by a turnaround in domestic stocks and dollar-selling by foreign banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.03 percent from its 7.08 percent close on Friday. The one-year rate settled at 7.70 percent from 7.75 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate ended at 9.00/9.05 percent, up from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand was strong at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 23 rupees to 27,352 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15517.92 0.41 DOLLEX-30 2395.22 0.64 DOLLEX-100 1544.8 0.42 DOLLEX-200 580.15 0.38 BSE-100 7942.77 0.19 BSE-200 1853.46 0.14 BSE-500 5785.83 0.12 BSE MID-CAP 5131.6 -0.07 BSE SMALL-CAP 5556.48 0.11 BSE AUTO 8045.9 -1.2 BSE-CG 8102.46 0.43 BSE-CD 5355.53 1.35 BSE-FMCG 3982.64 -1.31 BSE-HC 5861.14 -0.16 BSE IPO 1310.1 0.74 BSE-IT 5822.49 1.23 BSE METALS 9352.37 0.64 BSE OIL & GAS 7627.64 1.31 BSE POWER 1788.01 -0.44 BSE REALTY 1370.23 -0.39 BSE-PSU 6375.77 0.17 BSE-TECK 3416.6 1.08 BSE BANKEX 9178.05 0.27 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1038.73 -0.39 S&P CNX NIFTY 4636.75 0.27 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)