STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.7 percent at 15,781.91 and the 50-share Nifty 1.68 percent higher at 4,714.75, helped by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, firmer regional markets and hopes for a revival in foreign fund inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 3 basis points at 8.36 percent, as traders expected the Reserve Bank of India to announce a bond buyback later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.2050/53.2175 to a dollar, compared with Monday's close of 53.30/31, aided by positive local shares, while a return in risk appetite boosted hopes of foreign fund inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.01 percent. The one-year rate at 7.67 percent from 7.70 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.90/8.95 percent from Monday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent, as demand remained high in the first week of the two-week reserves reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 154 rupees to 27,536 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15781.91 1.7 DOLLEX-30 2434.87 1.66 DOLLEX-100 1568.93 1.56 DOLLEX-200 588.98 1.52 BSE-100 8070.63 1.61 BSE-200 1882.57 1.57 BSE-500 5873.61 1.52 BSE MID-CAP 5194.4 1.22 BSE SMALL-CAP 5626.45 1.26 BSE AUTO 8127.75 1.02 BSE-CG 8292.2 2.34 BSE-CD 5439.42 1.57 BSE-FMCG 4031.4 1.22 BSE-HC 5923.02 1.06 BSE IPO 1332.26 1.69 BSE-IT 5914.54 1.58 BSE METALS 9548.87 2.1 BSE OIL & GAS 7703.83 1 BSE POWER 1820.06 1.79 BSE REALTY 1401.18 2.26 BSE-PSU 6483.36 1.69 BSE-TECK 3473.47 1.66 BSE BANKEX 9371.44 2.11 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1052.99 1.37 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)