STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.96 percent at 15,822.06 and the 50-share Nifty 1.99 percent higher at 4,729.1, helped by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, firmer regional markets and hopes for a revival in foreign fund inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 7 basis points at 8.32 percent, as traders expected the Reserve Bank of India to announce a bond buyback later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.2350/53.2450 to a dollar, compared with Monday's close of 53.30/31, aided by positive local shares, while a return in risk appetite boosted hopes of foreign fund inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at 6.99 percent. The one-year rate at 7.66 percent from 7.70 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.85/8.90 percent from Monday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent, but significantly higher than the RBI's repo rate as demand remained high in the first half of the two-week reserves reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 153 rupees to 27,536 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15822.06 1.96 DOLLEX-30 2439.91 1.87 DOLLEX-100 1573.25 1.84 DOLLEX-200 590.76 1.83 BSE-100 8096.69 1.94 BSE-200 1889.13 1.92 BSE-500 5894.44 1.88 BSE MID-CAP 5218.43 1.69 BSE SMALL-CAP 5648.84 1.66 BSE AUTO 8141.14 1.18 BSE-CG 8302.11 2.46 BSE-CD 5454.21 1.84 BSE-FMCG 4033.47 1.28 BSE-HC 5934.07 1.24 BSE IPO 1341.34 2.38 BSE-IT 5963.62 2.42 BSE METALS 9673.8 3.44 BSE OIL & GAS 7721.07 1.22 BSE POWER 1825.1 2.07 BSE REALTY 1411.57 3.02 BSE-PSU 6533.95 2.48 BSE-TECK 3494.74 2.29 BSE BANKEX 9401.18 2.43 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1055.61 1.63 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)