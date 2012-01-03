STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 2.06 percent at 15,837.49 and the 50-share Nifty 2.08 percent higher at 4,733.15, bolstered by hopes for a revival in foreign fund inflows as global risk appetite showed signs of improving. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.34 percent, lower than Monday's close of 8.39 percent as traders raised bets on the possibility of the central bank conducting open market operations to help tide over debt supplies amid tight liquidity conditions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.20/53.21 to a dollar, compared with Monday's close of 53.30/31, aided by positive local shares, while a return in risk appetite boosted hopes of foreign fund inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.02 percent. The one-year rate at 7.66 percent from 7.70 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.95/9.00 percent from Monday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent, but significantly higher than the RBI's repo rate as demand remained high in the first half of the two-week reserves reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 202 rupees to 27,584 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15837.49 2.06 DOLLEX-30 2444.3 2.05 DOLLEX-100 1576.76 2.07 DOLLEX-200 592.11 2.06 BSE-100 8109.42 2.1 BSE-200 1892.23 2.09 BSE-500 5904.18 2.05 BSE MID-CAP 5227.91 1.88 BSE SMALL-CAP 5659.83 1.86 BSE AUTO 8140.35 1.17 BSE-CG 8379.55 3.42 BSE-CD 5431.38 1.42 BSE-FMCG 4024.6 1.05 BSE-HC 5933.34 1.23 BSE IPO 1343.32 2.54 BSE-IT 5943.3 2.07 BSE METALS 9739.29 4.14 BSE OIL & GAS 7724.08 1.26 BSE POWER 1827.26 2.2 BSE REALTY 1416.87 3.4 BSE-PSU 6548.1 2.7 BSE-TECK 3485.85 2.03 BSE BANKEX 9473.05 3.21 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1053.53 1.42 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)