STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 2.72 percent higher at 15,939.36 and the 50-share Nifty added 2.77 percent at 4,765.3, led by ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Infosys, as investors bet the central bank will soon cut interest rates to bolster growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.36 percent, lower than Monday's close of 8.39 percent despite a worsening fiscal front, on growing hopes of a buyback announcement and on expectations of an easing in monetary policy stance. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 53.21/53.22 to a dollar, compared with Monday's close of 53.30/31, aided by positive local shares and a rise in appetite for riskier assets, although dollar buying from oil importers offset some of these gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 basis point at 7.02 percent. The one-year rate settled at 7.67 percent from 7.70 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate settled at 8.50/8.60 percent from Monday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent, as demand eased in late trades as banks covered positions in the first half of the day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 303 rupees to 27,680 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15939.36 2.72 DOLLEX-30 2457.96 2.62 DOLLEX-100 1586.19 2.68 DOLLEX-200 595.71 2.68 BSE-100 8163.28 2.78 BSE-200 1904.98 2.78 BSE-500 5942.39 2.71 BSE MID-CAP 5256.02 2.42 BSE SMALL-CAP 5685.77 2.33 BSE AUTO 8200.98 1.93 BSE-CG 8458.64 4.4 BSE-CD 5446.74 1.7 BSE-FMCG 4025.73 1.08 BSE-HC 5947.3 1.47 BSE IPO 1346.93 2.81 BSE-IT 5954.12 2.26 BSE METALS 9825.01 5.05 BSE OIL & GAS 7775.78 1.94 BSE POWER 1843.58 3.11 BSE REALTY 1428.9 4.28 BSE-PSU 6616.61 3.78 BSE-TECK 3501.14 2.47 BSE BANKEX 9576.99 4.35 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1059.69 2.02 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)