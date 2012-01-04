STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index 0.08 percent lower at 15,926.52 and the 50-share Nifty down 0.2 percent at 4,755.8, on profit booking by investors after a two-day rally. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was flat at 8.36 percent as because of scant interest from traders following announcement of debt buyback in some of the illiquid securities by the central bank on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 53.18/53.19 to a dollar, giving up most of the opening gains, as dollar demand from oil importers and choppy local equities weighed on the Indian currency. It had settled at 53.21/53.22 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 basis points up from Tuesday's close at 7.05 percent. The one-year rate 1 basis point higher at 7.68 percent from its previous close. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was higher at 8.85/8.90 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand from banks picked up in the first half of the day's session as they rush to meet their reserve requirements in the new reporting fortnight. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15926.52 -0.08 DOLLEX-30 2457.61 -0.01 DOLLEX-100 1586.02 -0.01 DOLLEX-200 595.91 0.03 BSE-100 8155.13 -0.1 BSE-200 1903.9 -0.06 BSE-500 5940.7 -0.03 BSE MID-CAP 5267.07 0.21 BSE SMALL-CAP 5698.93 0.23 BSE AUTO 8183.31 -0.22 BSE-CG 8472.9 0.17 BSE-CD 5533.34 1.59 BSE-FMCG 4024.13 -0.04 BSE-HC 5939.15 -0.14 BSE IPO 1353.75 0.51 BSE-IT 5962.88 0.15 BSE METALS 9828.42 0.03 BSE OIL & GAS 7792.63 0.22 BSE POWER 1846.34 0.15 BSE REALTY 1422.66 -0.44 BSE-PSU 6674.87 0.88 BSE-TECK 3495.14 -0.17 BSE BANKEX 9551.96 -0.26 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1059.18 -0.05 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)