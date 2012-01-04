STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.46 percent at 15,866.58 and the 50-share Nifty off 0.48 percent at 4,742.4, as profit-taking emerged after a two-day rally, with investors wary about quarterly earnings that begin to roll out from next week. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond down 1 basis point at 8.35 percent, reversing an early spike, on hopes the central bank will keep buying debt to support the government's heavy borrowing programme. It rose to 8.40 percent in early trades. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 53.13/53.14 to the dollar from 53.21/53.22 at close on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 basis points at 7.07 percent. The one-year rate 1 basis point higher at 7.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was higher at 8.85/8.90 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand from banks picked up to meet their reserve requirements in the new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 64 rupees to 27,720 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15866.58 -0.46 DOLLEX-30 2451.64 -0.26 DOLLEX-100 1583.66 -0.16 DOLLEX-200 595.23 -0.08 BSE-100 8134.19 -0.36 BSE-200 1899.68 -0.28 BSE-500 5928.22 -0.24 BSE MID-CAP 5267.85 0.23 BSE SMALL-CAP 5692.88 0.13 BSE AUTO 8096.28 -1.28 BSE-CG 8505.47 0.55 BSE-CD 5412.79 -0.62 BSE-FMCG 4004.72 -0.52 BSE-HC 5966.62 0.32 BSE IPO 1347.45 0.04 BSE-IT 5942.21 -0.2 BSE METALS 9822.26 -0.03 BSE OIL & GAS 7751.9 -0.31 BSE POWER 1848.3 0.26 BSE REALTY 1415.47 -0.94 BSE-PSU 6654.71 0.58 BSE-TECK 3481.33 -0.57 BSE BANKEX 9589.92 0.14 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1052.65 -0.66 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)