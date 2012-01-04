(Updates to mid afternoon) STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.55 percent at 15,851.4 and 50-share Nifty off 0.57 percent at 4,737.9 as profit-taking emerges after a two-day rally, with investors wary about quarterly earnings that begin to roll out next week. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond flat at 8.36 percent, with an upside bias, as traders look to prune positions to make space for a 140 billion rupee bond auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- Rupee higher at 53.05/53.06 to the dollar, up from 53.21/53.22 at the close on Tuesday, reflecting dollar sales by some foreign banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 7 basis points at 7.09 percent. One-year rate 3 basis points higher at 7.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was nearly flat at 8.55/8.60 percent and off the day's highs, as demand from banks waned in the afternoon. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 90 rupees at 27,746 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15851.4 -0.55 DOLLEX-30 2453.81 -0.17 DOLLEX-100 1584.99 -0.08 DOLLEX-200 595.81 0.02 BSE-100 8128.39 -0.43 BSE-200 1898.59 -0.34 BSE-500 5925.44 -0.29 BSE MID-CAP 5268.81 0.24 BSE SMALL-CAP 5689.9 0.07 BSE AUTO 8096 -1.28 BSE-CG 8504.03 0.54 BSE-CD 5407.37 -0.72 BSE-FMCG 3999.02 -0.66 BSE-HC 5955.96 0.15 BSE IPO 1347.27 0.03 BSE-IT 5924.52 -0.5 BSE METALS 9845.2 0.21 BSE OIL & GAS 7747.02 -0.37 BSE POWER 1851.52 0.43 BSE REALTY 1423.4 -0.38 BSE-PSU 6676.88 0.91 BSE-TECK 3469.33 -0.91 BSE BANKEX 9599.77 0.24 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1050.02 -0.91 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by)