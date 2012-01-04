(Updates to mid afternoon)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.55 percent
at 15,851.4 and 50-share Nifty off 0.57 percent at
4,737.9 as profit-taking emerges after a two-day rally, with
investors wary about quarterly earnings that begin to roll out
next week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
flat at 8.36 percent, with an upside bias, as
traders look to prune positions to make space for a 140 billion
rupee bond auction on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
Rupee higher at 53.05/53.06 to the dollar, up from
53.21/53.22 at the close on Tuesday, reflecting dollar sales by
some foreign banks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 7 basis
points at 7.09 percent. One-year rate 3 basis
points higher at 7.70 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The call money rate was nearly flat at 8.55/8.60 percent and
off the day's highs, as demand from banks waned in the
afternoon.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was up 90 rupees at 27,746 rupees per 10
grams.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value %
Change
SENSEX 15851.4 -0.55
DOLLEX-30 2453.81 -0.17
DOLLEX-100 1584.99 -0.08
DOLLEX-200 595.81 0.02
BSE-100 8128.39 -0.43
BSE-200 1898.59 -0.34
BSE-500 5925.44 -0.29
BSE MID-CAP 5268.81 0.24
BSE SMALL-CAP 5689.9 0.07
BSE AUTO 8096 -1.28
BSE-CG 8504.03 0.54
BSE-CD 5407.37 -0.72
BSE-FMCG 3999.02 -0.66
BSE-HC 5955.96 0.15
BSE IPO 1347.27 0.03
BSE-IT 5924.52 -0.5
BSE METALS 9845.2 0.21
BSE OIL & GAS 7747.02 -0.37
BSE POWER 1851.52 0.43
BSE REALTY 1423.4 -0.38
BSE-PSU 6676.88 0.91
BSE-TECK 3469.33 -0.91
BSE BANKEX 9599.77 0.24
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1050.02 -0.91
-----------------------
