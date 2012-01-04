STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.36 percent at 15,882.64 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.33 percent lower at 4,749.65, with investors wary ahead of quarterly corporate results that begin next week amid slowing economic growth and high interest rates. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended flat at 8.36 percent, as sentiment was cautious ahead of a $2.64 billion debt auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- Rupee ended higher at 52.95/96 to the dollar, up from 53.21/53.22 at close on Tuesday, helped by dollar sales by foreign banks. However, dollar demand from local oil importers and a choppy share market weighed on the local unit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.08 percent from 7.02 percent at its prior close. The one-year rate closed at 7.69 percent from 7.67 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate ended nearly flat at 8.50/8.55 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand for funds waned in the course of the session. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up down 29 rupees at 27,627 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15882.64 -0.36 DOLLEX-30 2458.22 0.01 DOLLEX-100 1588.11 0.12 DOLLEX-200 596.92 0.2 BSE-100 8143.22 -0.25 BSE-200 1901.86 -0.16 BSE-500 5934.43 -0.13 BSE MID-CAP 5264.86 0.17 BSE SMALL-CAP 5691.37 0.1 BSE AUTO 8102.04 -1.21 BSE-CG 8551.33 1.1 BSE-CD 5410.11 -0.67 BSE-FMCG 4004.72 -0.52 BSE-HC 5974.35 0.45 BSE IPO 1347.56 0.05 BSE-IT 5924.92 -0.49 BSE METALS 9886.78 0.63 BSE OIL & GAS 7738.21 -0.48 BSE POWER 1853.96 0.56 BSE REALTY 1424.25 -0.33 BSE-PSU 6731.03 1.73 BSE-TECK 3470.25 -0.88 BSE BANKEX 9643.49 0.69 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1050.82 -0.84 S&P CNX NIFTY 4749.65 -0.33 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)