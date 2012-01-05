(Corrects change in five-year swap rate to 2 basis points from 3) STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.36 percent at 15,939.15, while the 50-share Nifty was up 0.25 percent at 4,761.40, after ONGC said it found four new potential hydrocarbon reserves in India's west and northeast. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was flat from its previous close at 8.36 percent in cautious trading ahead of a $2.64 billion debt auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was higher at 52.90/52.93 to the dollar, from 52.95/52.96 at the close on Wednesday, helped by positive local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was 2 basis points higher at 7.10 percent from its prior close. The one-year rate was up 2 basis points at 7.71 percent from its Wednesday's close. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was higher at 8.60/8.65 percent from 8.50/8.55 percent on Wednesday, as demand for funds was robust in early trade. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15939.15 0.36 DOLLEX-30 2474.56 0.66 DOLLEX-100 1597.17 0.57 DOLLEX-200 600.4 0.58 BSE-100 8165.75 0.28 BSE-200 1907.35 0.29 BSE-500 5952.06 0.3 BSE MID-CAP 5286.58 0.41 BSE SMALL-CAP 5712.61 0.37 BSE AUTO 8169 0.83 BSE-CG 8593.35 0.49 BSE-CD 5445.52 0.65 BSE-FMCG 4011.2 0.16 BSE-HC 6005.76 0.53 BSE IPO 1348.99 0.11 BSE-IT 5936.42 0.19 BSE METALS 9935.35 0.49 BSE OIL & GAS 7770.39 0.42 BSE POWER 1859.73 0.31 BSE REALTY 1425.06 0.06 BSE-PSU 6726.17 -0.07 BSE-TECK 3475.16 0.14 BSE BANKEX 9655.58 0.13 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1054.31 0.33 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)