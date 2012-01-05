STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.46 percent at 15,955.32, while the 50-share Nifty rose 0.36 percent at 4,766.95, on expectations slowing inflation will help the central bank to start cutting interest rates, which will boost the outlook for growth that has been slowing for many months. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was flat at 8.36 percent, ahead of a 140 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) debt auction on Friday. The market is also awaiting the weekly inflation data due at 0600 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was firmer at 52.83/52.84 to the dollar from 52.95/52.96 at the close on Wednesday, helped by higher shares although traders said dollar demand from oil importers could limit gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate rose 4 basis points to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was higher at 8.60/8.65 percent from 8.50/8.55 percent on Wednesday, as demand for funds was robust in early trade. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 12 rupees at 27,840 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15955.32 0.46 DOLLEX-30 2479.18 0.85 DOLLEX-100 1600.56 0.78 DOLLEX-200 601.83 0.82 BSE-100 8173.01 0.37 BSE-200 1909.53 0.4 BSE-500 5959.45 0.42 BSE MID-CAP 5295.9 0.59 BSE SMALL-CAP 5734.53 0.76 BSE AUTO 8177.97 0.94 BSE-CG 8664.99 1.33 BSE-CD 5459.25 0.91 BSE-FMCG 3978.36 -0.66 BSE-HC 6027.15 0.88 BSE IPO 1352.6 0.37 BSE-IT 5961.54 0.62 BSE METALS 9920.22 0.34 BSE OIL & GAS 7759.1 0.27 BSE POWER 1867.75 0.74 BSE REALTY 1406.18 -1.27 BSE-PSU 6724.39 -0.1 BSE-TECK 3481.98 0.34 BSE BANKEX 9685.39 0.43 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1052.09 0.12 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)