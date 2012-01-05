STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.44 percent at 15,953.01, while the 50-share Nifty rose 0.53 percent at 4,775.00, on expectations slowing inflation will help the central bank to start cutting interest rates, which will boost the outlook for growth that has been slowing for many months. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 1 basis point at 8.35 percent, as market was cautious ahead of a 140 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) debt auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 52.64/52.65 to the dollar from 52.95/52.96 at the close on Wednesday, as firm shares bolstered the outlook for capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was flat at 7.08 percent, while the one-year rate was up 4 basis points to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate stayed higher at 8.60/8.65 percent from 8.50/8.55 percent on Wednesday, as banks stepped up demand for funds to meet their reserve needs. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 30 rupees at 27,822 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15953.01 0.44 DOLLEX-30 2488.9 1.25 DOLLEX-100 1608.63 1.29 DOLLEX-200 604.81 1.32 BSE-100 8182.33 0.48 BSE-200 1911.56 0.51 BSE-500 5965.41 0.52 BSE MID-CAP 5297.57 0.62 BSE SMALL-CAP 5732.15 0.72 BSE AUTO 8229.41 1.57 BSE-CG 8690.04 1.62 BSE-CD 5461 0.94 BSE-FMCG 3986.83 -0.45 BSE-HC 5995.23 0.35 BSE IPO 1352.44 0.36 BSE-IT 5925.7 0.01 BSE METALS 9929.95 0.44 BSE OIL & GAS 7702.64 -0.46 BSE POWER 1866.19 0.66 BSE REALTY 1411.38 -0.9 BSE-PSU 6722.4 -0.13 BSE-TECK 3470.27 0 BSE BANKEX 9758.46 1.19 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1050.4 -0.04 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)