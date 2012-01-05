STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.33 percent at 15,830.88, while the 50-share Nifty fell 0.26 percent at 4,737.30,as the market is anticipating corporate earnings to disappoint, which start from next week. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 4 basis points at 8.32 percent, as traders speculated monetary authorities may take further measures to soften bond yields, while food inflation turning negative on year and easing liquidity aided buying. RUPEE -------------- The rupee pruned some gains to be at 52.85/52.86 to the dollar from 52.95/52.96 on Wednesday, pulled down by weak euro and choppy domestic equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 2 basis points at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate was up 3 basis points to 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate stayed higher at 8.55/8.60 percent from 8.50/8.55 percent on Wednesday, as banks were borrowing more to meet their reserve time needs. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 89 rupees at 27,763 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15830.88 -0.33 DOLLEX-30 2461.45 0.13 DOLLEX-100 1591.28 0.2 DOLLEX-200 598.27 0.23 BSE-100 8123.34 -0.24 BSE-200 1897.71 -0.22 BSE-500 5922.73 -0.2 BSE MID-CAP 5260.32 -0.09 BSE SMALL-CAP 5699.79 0.15 BSE AUTO 8185.96 1.04 BSE-CG 8609.79 0.68 BSE-CD 5382.69 -0.51 BSE-FMCG 3991.9 -0.32 BSE-HC 5983.23 0.15 BSE IPO 1333.67 -1.03 BSE-IT 5901.9 -0.39 BSE METALS 9766.79 -1.21 BSE OIL & GAS 7599.91 -1.79 BSE POWER 1843.62 -0.56 BSE REALTY 1395.73 -2 BSE-PSU 6638.08 -1.38 BSE-TECK 3456.62 -0.39 BSE BANKEX 9646.72 0.03 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1045.02 -0.55 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)