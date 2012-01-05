STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.16 percent at 15,857.08 while the 50-share Nifty closed 0.01 percent higher at 4749.95, on concerns quarterly results starting next week will mostly show a sharp drop in earnings growth and will weigh down the market in the near term. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended down 3 basis points at 8.33 percent, as the food price index fell for the first time in six years and comforted by comments by a deputy governor of central bank that interest rates in India have peaked. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 52.98/99 to the dollar from 52.95/52.96 on Wednesday, hit by the fall in the euro and choppy domestic equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points on the day at 7.05 percent, while the one-year rate settled 2 basis points higher at 7.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate ended nearly flat at 8.50/8.60 percent from 8.50/8.55 percent on Wednesday, as demand for funds eased during the course of the session. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 119 rupees at 27,733 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15857.08 -0.16 DOLLEX-30 2462.62 0.18 DOLLEX-100 1592.98 0.31 DOLLEX-200 598.97 0.34 BSE-100 8140.45 -0.03 BSE-200 1901.91 0 BSE-500 5934.77 0.01 BSE MID-CAP 5264.17 -0.01 BSE SMALL-CAP 5703.22 0.21 BSE AUTO 8200.13 1.21 BSE-CG 8632.74 0.95 BSE-CD 5411.82 0.03 BSE-FMCG 3997.4 -0.18 BSE-HC 5967.55 -0.11 BSE IPO 1336.92 -0.79 BSE-IT 5899.98 -0.42 BSE METALS 9813.5 -0.74 BSE OIL & GAS 7608.11 -1.68 BSE POWER 1850.52 -0.19 BSE REALTY 1400.8 -1.65 BSE-PSU 6707.33 -0.35 BSE-TECK 3454.58 -0.45 BSE BANKEX 9688.31 0.46 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1046.46 -0.41 S&P CNX NIFTY 4749.95 0.01 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)