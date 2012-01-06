STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.56 percent at 15,767.92 while the 50-share Nifty lower by 0.60 percent at 4,721.35, as market braces for likely sluggish earnings results this month. The economic turbulence in the Euro zone also worried investors. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond 8.79 percent 2021 bond higher by 1 basis point at 8.34 percent, as traders cautious before the $2.64 billion debt auction slated later today. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rises to 52.75/76 to the dollar from 52.98/99 on Thursday, helped by dollar sales from banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.04 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate higher at 8.60/8.65 percent from 8.50/8.60 percent on Thursday, as demand for funds picked up in early trade. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15767.92 -0.56 DOLLEX-30 2455.97 -0.27 DOLLEX-100 1588.01 -0.31 DOLLEX-200 597.3 -0.28 BSE-100 8095.39 -0.55 BSE-200 1892.01 -0.52 BSE-500 5906.97 -0.47 BSE MID-CAP 5258.17 -0.11 BSE SMALL-CAP 5704.76 0.03 BSE AUTO 8130.95 -0.84 BSE-CG 8535.1 -1.13 BSE-CD 5393.26 -0.34 BSE-FMCG 4000.78 0.08 BSE-HC 5959.57 -0.13 BSE IPO 1334.96 -0.15 BSE-IT 5905.81 0.1 BSE METALS 9703.55 -1.12 BSE OIL & GAS 7582.69 -0.33 BSE POWER 1845.18 -0.29 BSE REALTY 1387.47 -0.95 BSE-PSU 6670.56 -0.55 BSE-TECK 3450.68 -0.11 BSE BANKEX 9586.81 -1.05 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1040.03 -0.61 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)