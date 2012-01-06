STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.88 percent at 15,718.09 while the 50-share Nifty lower by 0.96 percent at 4,704.25, with quarterly earnings beginning next week expected to be subdued, as many companies are seen hit by high borrowing costs and slowing growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond 8.79 percent 2021 bond higher by 1 basis point at 8.34 percent, as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the 140-billion-rupee ($2.65 billion) bond auction and the buyback slated later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee up at 52.77/78 to the dollar from 52.98/99 on Thursday, aided by foreign investors buying into local debt, though negative local shares and risk aversion globally are limiting the gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 basis point higher at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate higher at 8.65/8.70 percent from 8.50/8.60 percent on Thursday, as demand for funds moderated with most banks' reserve needs already met in the first week of the two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 44 rupees at 27,865 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15718.09 -0.88 DOLLEX-30 2444.12 -0.75 DOLLEX-100 1579.99 -0.82 DOLLEX-200 594.22 -0.79 BSE-100 8064.56 -0.93 BSE-200 1884.58 -0.91 BSE-500 5883.69 -0.86 BSE MID-CAP 5232.97 -0.59 BSE SMALL-CAP 5688.05 -0.27 BSE AUTO 8116.48 -1.02 BSE-CG 8476.23 -1.81 BSE-CD 5348.7 -1.17 BSE-FMCG 3974.82 -0.56 BSE-HC 5949.98 -0.29 BSE IPO 1330.08 -0.51 BSE-IT 5858.61 -0.7 BSE METALS 9644.15 -1.73 BSE OIL & GAS 7628.61 0.27 BSE POWER 1823.27 -1.47 BSE REALTY 1386.24 -1.04 BSE-PSU 6636.04 -1.06 BSE-TECK 3412.51 -1.22 BSE BANKEX 9595.29 -0.96 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1034.54 -1.14 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) ($1=52.8 rupees) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)