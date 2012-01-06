STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.18 percent at 15,885.62 while the 50-share Nifty 0.22 percent higher at 4,760.3, in choppy trade, with concerns over subdued quarterly earnings beginning next week weighing. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond 8.79 percent 2021 bond steady at 8.33 percent, as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of results of the 140-billion-rupee ($2.65 billion) bond auction and the buyback slated later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee up at 52.7575/7650 to the dollar from 52.98/99 on Thursday, aided by foreign investors buying into local debt, though risk aversion globally is limiting gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 basis point higher at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate higher at 8.60/8.70 percent from 8.50/8.60 percent on Thursday, as demand for funds moderated with most banks' reserve needs already met in the first week of the two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 33 rupees at 27,858 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15885.62 0.18 DOLLEX-30 2472.39 0.4 DOLLEX-100 1598.68 0.36 DOLLEX-200 601.11 0.36 BSE-100 8154.13 0.17 BSE-200 1905.08 0.17 BSE-500 5944.38 0.16 BSE MID-CAP 5268.88 0.09 BSE SMALL-CAP 5704.82 0.03 BSE AUTO 8181.3 -0.23 BSE-CG 8575.64 -0.66 BSE-CD 5405.72 -0.11 BSE-FMCG 4009.1 0.29 BSE-HC 5981.61 0.24 BSE IPO 1336.56 -0.03 BSE-IT 5900.38 0.01 BSE METALS 9819.94 0.07 BSE OIL & GAS 7698.83 1.19 BSE POWER 1844.68 -0.32 BSE REALTY 1400.27 -0.04 BSE-PSU 6700.13 -0.11 BSE-TECK 3442.03 -0.36 BSE BANKEX 9745.34 0.59 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1041.83 -0.44 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) ($1=52.8 rupees) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)