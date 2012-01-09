STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.79 percent at 15,723.77, while the 50-share Nifty was down 0.75 percent at 4,711.35 after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, below a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent issued by the government last month. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.16 percent, down from 8.22 percent on Friday as Singh's comments on economic growth reinforced expectations of a rate cut. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 52.8250/8300 the dollar from 52.7150/7250 on Friday after the euro fell sharply against the dollar and the yen as the European sovereign debt crisis showed no signs of easing. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 4 basis points at 7.02 percent, while the one-year rate shed 4 basis points to 7.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate eased to 8.65/8.75 percent from 8.70/8.75 percent for three-day loans on Friday, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15723.77 -0.79 DOLLEX-30 2444.25 -1 DOLLEX-100 1583.33 -0.9 DOLLEX-200 596.2 -0.82 BSE-100 8085 -0.66 BSE-200 1891.7 -0.58 BSE-500 5911.12 -0.52 BSE MID-CAP 5296.24 -0.03 BSE SMALL-CAP 5778.41 0.29 BSE AUTO 8095.97 -0.94 BSE-CG 8443.69 -1.47 BSE-CD 5369.51 -0.71 BSE-FMCG 4008.17 -0.38 BSE-HC 5996.17 0.21 BSE IPO 1338.73 -0.09 BSE-IT 5902.24 0.25 BSE METALS 9666.32 -1.29 BSE OIL & GAS 7627.49 -0.7 BSE POWER 1841.38 -0.04 BSE REALTY 1387.07 -0.82 BSE-PSU 6766.12 0.12 BSE-TECK 3430.24 -0.09 BSE BANKEX 9607.75 -0.99 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1035.36 -0.47 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) ($1=52.8 rupees) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)