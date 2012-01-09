STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.79
percent at 15,723.77, while the 50-share Nifty was down
0.75 percent at 4,711.35 after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
said the economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal
year, below a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent issued by
the government last month.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was at 8.16 percent, down from 8.22 percent on
Friday as Singh's comments on economic growth reinforced
expectations of a rate cut.
RUPEE
The rupee weakened to 52.8250/8300 the dollar from
52.7150/7250 on Friday after the euro fell sharply against the
dollar and the yen as the European sovereign debt crisis showed
no signs of easing.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 4
basis points at 7.02 percent, while the one-year rate
shed 4 basis points to 7.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
The overnight call money rate eased to 8.65/8.75 percent
from 8.70/8.75 percent for three-day loans on Friday, as demand
eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle.
BSE INDICES
Index Value %
Change
SENSEX 15723.77 -0.79
DOLLEX-30 2444.25 -1
DOLLEX-100 1583.33 -0.9
DOLLEX-200 596.2 -0.82
BSE-100 8085 -0.66
BSE-200 1891.7 -0.58
BSE-500 5911.12 -0.52
BSE MID-CAP 5296.24 -0.03
BSE SMALL-CAP 5778.41 0.29
BSE AUTO 8095.97 -0.94
BSE-CG 8443.69 -1.47
BSE-CD 5369.51 -0.71
BSE-FMCG 4008.17 -0.38
BSE-HC 5996.17 0.21
BSE IPO 1338.73 -0.09
BSE-IT 5902.24 0.25
BSE METALS 9666.32 -1.29
BSE OIL & GAS 7627.49 -0.7
BSE POWER 1841.38 -0.04
BSE REALTY 1387.07 -0.82
BSE-PSU 6766.12 0.12
BSE-TECK 3430.24 -0.09
BSE BANKEX 9607.75 -0.99
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1035.36 -0.47
($1=52.8 rupees)
(Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)