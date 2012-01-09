STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.77 percent at 15,727.31, while the 50-share Nifty was down 0.76 percent at 4,711.05 on concerns a slowing economy would further dent earnings, which are expected to have been hit in the past quarter, due to high interest rates and sluggish consumer spending. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.17 percent on Monday, down from 8.22 percent on Friday as rate cut hopes gathered steam after the prime minister said that economic growth would be lower than the earlier government forecast. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 52.73/74 to the dollar from 52.7150/7250 on Friday in tandem with weakness in local shares as the economy is expected to slow more than earlier estimated and the dollar continued to strengthen globally, reinforcing its status as a safe-haven currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 1 basis point at 7.05 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 basis point to 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate eased to 8.60/8.70 percent from 8.70/8.75 percent for three-day loans on Friday, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 130 rupees at 27,632 rupees per 10 grams.  BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15727.31 -0.77 DOLLEX-30 2448.54 -0.83 DOLLEX-100 1586.48 -0.7 DOLLEX-200 597.43 -0.62 BSE-100 8087.3 -0.63 BSE-200 1892.36 -0.55 BSE-500 5914.28 -0.47 BSE MID-CAP 5304.25 0.13 BSE SMALL-CAP 5804.69 0.75 BSE AUTO 8084.96 -1.07 BSE-CG 8550.2 -0.22 BSE-CD 5382.47 -0.47 BSE-FMCG 4003.43 -0.49 BSE-HC 5993.07 0.16 BSE IPO 1336.09 -0.29 BSE-IT 5899.18 0.2 BSE METALS 9665.47 -1.3 BSE OIL & GAS 7602.42 -1.03 BSE POWER 1854.22 0.66 BSE REALTY 1400.63 0.15 BSE-PSU 6767.22 0.14 BSE-TECK 3424.67 -0.26 BSE BANKEX 9631.08 -0.75 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1034.99 -0.51 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)