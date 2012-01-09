STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.36 percent at 15,792.23, while the 50-share Nifty 0.27 percent lower at 4,734.10, on concerns a slowing economy would further dent earnings, which are expected to have been hit in the past quarter due to high interest rates and sluggish consumer spending. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.20 percent, down from 8.22 percent on Friday, as rate cut hopes gathered steam after the prime minister said that economic growth would be lower than the earlier government forecast. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.6650/6700 to the dollar from 52.7150/7250 on Friday, aided by dollar inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 basis point to 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate eased marginally to 8.65/8.75 percent from 8.70/8.75 percent for three-day loans on Friday, as demand softened in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 78 rupees at 27,684 rupees per 10 grams.  BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15792.23 -0.36 DOLLEX-30 2461.49 -0.31 DOLLEX-100 1595.08 -0.16 DOLLEX-200 600.68 -0.07 BSE-100 8121.89 -0.21 BSE-200 1900.49 -0.12 BSE-500 5938.62 -0.06 BSE MID-CAP 5323.78 0.49 BSE SMALL-CAP 5831.73 1.22 BSE AUTO 8112.53 -0.74 BSE-CG 8645.35 0.89 BSE-CD 5401.74 -0.11 BSE-FMCG 4001.6 -0.54 BSE-HC 6007.63 0.4 BSE IPO 1341.59 0.12 BSE-IT 5895.17 0.13 BSE METALS 9776.74 -0.16 BSE OIL & GAS 7629.32 -0.68 BSE POWER 1866.35 1.32 BSE REALTY 1412.84 1.02 BSE-PSU 6783.73 0.38 BSE-TECK 3425.44 -0.23 BSE BANKEX 9703.23 -0.01 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1037.91 -0.23 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)