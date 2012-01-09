STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.3 percent at 15,801.21, while the 50-share Nifty 0.15 percent lower at 4,739.95, on concerns a slowing economy would further dent earnings, which are expected to have been hit in the past quarter due to high interest rates and sluggish consumer spending. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.19 percent, down from 8.22 percent on Friday, as rate cut hopes gathered steam after the prime minister said that economic growth would be lower than the earlier government forecast. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 52.55/56 to the dollar from 52.7150/7250 on Friday, aided by dollar inflows into local debt market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 basis point to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate steady at Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent, as tax and bond auction outflow tightened cash supply. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 56 rupees at 27,706 rupees per 10 grams.  BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15801.21 -0.3 DOLLEX-30 2468.51 -0.02 DOLLEX-100 1600.28 0.17 DOLLEX-200 602.63 0.25 BSE-100 8129.45 -0.11 BSE-200 1902.2 -0.03 BSE-500 5943.64 0.02 BSE MID-CAP 5327.93 0.57 BSE SMALL-CAP 5840.46 1.37 BSE AUTO 8123.87 -0.6 BSE-CG 8650.92 0.95 BSE-CD 5447.6 0.73 BSE-FMCG 4013.88 -0.23 BSE-HC 6026.84 0.72 BSE IPO 1337.66 -0.17 BSE-IT 5879.22 -0.14 BSE METALS 9777.19 -0.16 BSE OIL & GAS 7610.45 -0.92 BSE POWER 1866.99 1.35 BSE REALTY 1419.41 1.49 BSE-PSU 6786.14 0.42 BSE-TECK 3416.99 -0.48 BSE BANKEX 9722.48 0.19 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1037.21 -0.29 S&P CNX NIFTY 4739.95 -0.15 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)