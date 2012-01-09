STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.22 percent at 15,814.72, while the 50-share Nifty 0.09 percent lower at 4,742.80, on concerns slowing economic growth may hurt corporate earnings starting later this week. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.16 percent, down from 8.22 percent on Friday, as prime minister's comments that economic growth would be lower than the earlier government forecast reinforced rate cut expectations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 52.59/60 to the dollar from 52.7150/7250 on Friday, aided by dollar inflows into local debt market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 basis point to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate lower at 8.65-8.70 percent from Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent, as demand waned in the second half of the day's session. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 81 rupees at 27,681 rupees per 10 grams.  BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15814.72 -0.22 DOLLEX-30 2469.35 0.01 DOLLEX-100 1600.66 0.19 DOLLEX-200 602.76 0.27 BSE-100 8135.61 -0.04 BSE-200 1903.61 0.04 BSE-500 5947.54 0.09 BSE MID-CAP 5331.41 0.64 BSE SMALL-CAP 5842.53 1.4 BSE AUTO 8134.43 -0.47 BSE-CG 8683.4 1.33 BSE-CD 5450 0.78 BSE-FMCG 4009.62 -0.34 BSE-HC 6034.8 0.86 BSE IPO 1338.89 -0.08 BSE-IT 5881.8 -0.1 BSE METALS 9793.12 0.01 BSE OIL & GAS 7626.55 -0.71 BSE POWER 1871.06 1.57 BSE REALTY 1419.34 1.48 BSE-PSU 6790.21 0.48 BSE-TECK 3417.43 -0.47 BSE BANKEX 9719.29 0.16 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1038.32 -0.19 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)