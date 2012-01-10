STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.19 percent at 16,002.33, while the 50-share Nifty up 1.21 percent at 4800.20, tracking strong Asian markets and led by energy major Reliance Industries and software bellwether Infosys (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.22 percent, up from Monday's close of 8.20 percent, on mild profit taking after yields eased sharply over the past few sessions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 52.26/27 to the dollar from 52.50/51 on Monday, aided by robust foreign inflows into local debt, and firmer Asian equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 7.11 percent and the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate marginally higher at 8.65/8.70 percent from Monday's close of 8.60/8.70 percent, as demand picked up slightly. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16002.33 1.19 DOLLEX-30 2513.29 1.78 DOLLEX-100 1630.45 1.86 DOLLEX-200 613.88 1.84 BSE-100 8237.39 1.25 BSE-200 1927.11 1.23 BSE-500 6020.37 1.22 BSE MID-CAP 5397 1.23 BSE SMALL-CAP 5912.71 1.2 BSE AUTO 8248.31 1.4 BSE-CG 8814.95 1.51 BSE-CD 5515.93 1.21 BSE-FMCG 4035.22 0.64 BSE-HC 6087.76 0.88 BSE IPO 1354.01 1.13 BSE-IT 5928.42 0.79 BSE METALS 9941.1 1.51 BSE OIL & GAS 7723.83 1.28 BSE POWER 1893.2 1.18 BSE REALTY 1442.38 1.62 BSE-PSU 6865.34 1.11 BSE-TECK 3450.22 0.96 BSE BANKEX 9873.72 1.59 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1049.29 1.06 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)