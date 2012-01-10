STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.62 percent at 16,070.23, while the 50-share Nifty up 1.62 percent at 4,819.85, tracking strong Asian markets and led by energy major Reliance Industries and software bellwether Infosys (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.23 percent, up from Monday's close of 8.20 percent, due to mild profit-taking after aggressive buying in recent sessions, with traders expecting a bond buyback announcement from the central bank later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 52.22/23 to the dollar from 52.50/51 on Monday, as foreign funds bought government debt before limits on the amount of bonds they can buy expire in mid-January. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 7.11 percent and the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate marginally higher at 8.70/8.75 percent from Monday's close of 8.60/8.70 percent, as demand picked up slightly. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 27 rupees at 27,551 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16070.23 1.62 DOLLEX-30 2526.12 2.3 DOLLEX-100 1638.3 2.35 DOLLEX-200 616.83 2.33 BSE-100 8271.09 1.67 BSE-200 1935 1.65 BSE-500 6046.2 1.66 BSE MID-CAP 5427.95 1.81 BSE SMALL-CAP 5960 2.01 BSE AUTO 8306.09 2.11 BSE-CG 8886.07 2.33 BSE-CD 5533.23 1.53 BSE-FMCG 4048.93 0.98 BSE-HC 6095.15 1 BSE IPO 1359.64 1.55 BSE-IT 5928.12 0.79 BSE METALS 9965.87 1.76 BSE OIL & GAS 7749.05 1.61 BSE POWER 1900.26 1.56 BSE REALTY 1449.17 2.1 BSE-PSU 6894.41 1.53 BSE-TECK 3455.81 1.12 BSE BANKEX 9952.8 2.4 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1051.61 1.28 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)