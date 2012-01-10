STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.95 percent at 16,123.56, while the 50-share Nifty gains 1.98 percent to 4,836.85, tracking strong Asian markets and led by utility vehicles maker Mahindra & Mahindra and top private-sector lender ICICI Bank. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.19 percent, down from 8.24 percent earlier and Monday's closing of 8.20 percent, on hopes the central bank could reverse its monetary stance at its policy review on Jan. 24. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 52.16/17 to the dollar than 52.50/51 on Monday, as foreign funds bought government debt before limits on the amount of bonds they can buy expire in mid-January. Surge in domestic equities too supported the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.10 percent and the one-year rate rose 1 basis point to 7.75 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was higher at 8.70/8.75 percent from Monday's close of 8.60/8.70 percent as demand picked up slightly. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 30 rupees at 27,548 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16123.56 1.95 DOLLEX-30 2537.08 2.74 DOLLEX-100 1646.1 2.84 DOLLEX-200 619.96 2.85 BSE-100 8301.35 2.04 BSE-200 1942.67 2.05 BSE-500 6069.48 2.05 BSE MID-CAP 5450.31 2.23 BSE SMALL-CAP 5998.61 2.67 BSE AUTO 8340.47 2.53 BSE-CG 8899.26 2.49 BSE-CD 5547.7 1.79 BSE-FMCG 4053.18 1.09 BSE-HC 6092.94 0.96 BSE IPO 1370.98 2.4 BSE-IT 5904.64 0.39 BSE METALS 10067.02 2.8 BSE OIL & GAS 7818.49 2.52 BSE POWER 1910.39 2.1 BSE REALTY 1482.6 4.46 BSE-PSU 6905.65 1.7 BSE-TECK 3447.69 0.89 BSE BANKEX 10028.45 3.18 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1053.39 1.45 S&P CNX NIFTY 4836.85 1.98 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)