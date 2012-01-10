STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 2.22 percent higher at 16,165.09, its highest close in a month, while the 50-share Nifty gained 2.25 percent to end at 4,849.55, driven by expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India at its monetary policy review on Jan. 24. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.22 percent, up 2 basis points from Monday's close of 8.20 percent, on profit-taking by traders. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.73/76 to the dollar, compared with 52.50/51 at the close on Monday, as foreign funds bought government debt before limits on the amount of bonds they can buy expire in mid-January. The surge in domestic equities also supported the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 8 basis points at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate was up 5 basis points at 7.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate eased to 8.50/8.60 percent from Monday's close of 8.60/8.70 as demand waned in the afternoon. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 51 rupees at 27,527 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16165.09 2.22 DOLLEX-30 2546.83 3.14 DOLLEX-100 1651.92 3.2 DOLLEX-200 621.96 3.19 BSE-100 8321.11 2.28 BSE-200 1946.69 2.26 BSE-500 6080.88 2.24 BSE MID-CAP 5451.08 2.24 BSE SMALL-CAP 5996.48 2.63 BSE AUTO 8370.95 2.91 BSE-CG 8992.61 3.56 BSE-CD 5569.21 2.19 BSE-FMCG 4059.87 1.25 BSE-HC 6095.36 1 BSE IPO 1370.26 2.34 BSE-IT 5916.47 0.59 BSE METALS 10082.72 2.96 BSE OIL & GAS 7835.49 2.74 BSE POWER 1916.12 2.41 BSE REALTY 1478.98 4.2 BSE-PSU 6906.68 1.72 BSE-TECK 3450.55 0.97 BSE BANKEX 10027.62 3.17 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1053.79 1.49 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)