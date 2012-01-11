STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.08 percent higher at 16,177.49, while the 50-share Nifty edged up 0.05 percent at 4,851.9, with ICICI Bank and energy major Reliance Industries leading the gains. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.23 percent, as market awaits fresh cues on interest rates from factory output data, due Thursday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was marginally weaker at 51.73/75 from 51.70/71 on Tuesday as choppy shares and importer demand weighed on the Indian currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate was up 3 basis points at 7.83 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was steady at 8.65/8.70 percent, on subdued demand, as most banks had already met their reserve needs for the two-week reporting cycle that ends Friday. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16177.49 0.08 DOLLEX-30 2567.01 0.79 DOLLEX-100 1666.03 0.85 DOLLEX-200 627.5 0.89 BSE-100 8332.57 0.14 BSE-200 1949.85 0.16 BSE-500 6093.27 0.2 BSE MID-CAP 5479.82 0.53 BSE SMALL-CAP 6033.74 0.62 BSE AUTO 8382.94 0.14 BSE-CG 8951.89 -0.45 BSE-CD 5633.5 1.15 BSE-FMCG 4050.01 -0.24 BSE-HC 6099.48 0.07 BSE IPO 1372.46 0.16 BSE-IT 5929.84 0.23 BSE METALS 10158.09 0.75 BSE OIL & GAS 7838.21 0.03 BSE POWER 1913.8 -0.12 BSE REALTY 1490.91 0.81 BSE-PSU 6893.51 -0.19 BSE-TECK 3452.96 0.07 BSE BANKEX 10073.62 0.46 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1054.18 0.04 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)