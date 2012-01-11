STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.14 percent higher at 16,187.91, while the 50-share Nifty edged up 0.13 percent at 4,855.95, in choppy trade as investors cautious ahead of quarterly results that are expected to mostly show slower earnings growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.25 percent, higher from 8.23 percent at Tuesday's close, as traders pruned their portfolios on an emerging view that the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to reverse its tight monetary policy stance when it announces the policy review on Jan. 24. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 51.82/83 from 51.70/71 on Tuesday as choppy shares and dollar demand from oil importers weighed on the Indian currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate was up 3 basis points at 7.83 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was marginally higher at 8.70/8.75 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as demand picks up before end of the two-week reporting cycle on Friday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 86 rupees at 27,618 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16187.91 0.14 DOLLEX-30 2566.46 0.77 DOLLEX-100 1666.52 0.88 DOLLEX-200 627.88 0.95 BSE-100 8341.47 0.24 BSE-200 1952.79 0.31 BSE-500 6105.11 0.4 BSE MID-CAP 5508.41 1.05 BSE SMALL-CAP 6082.77 1.44 BSE AUTO 8377.34 0.08 BSE-CG 8978.34 -0.16 BSE-CD 5632.67 1.14 BSE-FMCG 4052.25 -0.19 BSE-HC 6091.73 -0.06 BSE IPO 1383.44 0.96 BSE-IT 5892.82 -0.4 BSE METALS 10194.61 1.11 BSE OIL & GAS 7873.44 0.48 BSE POWER 1924.54 0.44 BSE REALTY 1514.18 2.38 BSE-PSU 6912.22 0.08 BSE-TECK 3441.39 -0.27 BSE BANKEX 10080.51 0.53 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1054.93 0.11 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)