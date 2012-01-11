STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.16 percent at 16,190.93, while the 50-share Nifty was up 0.24 percent to 4,861.05 in choppy trade as investors became more cautious ahead of quarterly results that are expected to mostly show slower earnings growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.25 percent, up from 8.23 percent at Tuesday's close, as traders pruned portfolios on an emerging view that the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to reverse its tight monetary policy stance when it announces a policy review on Jan. 24. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was trading at 51.68/69, little changed from 51.70/71 on Tuesday. Inflows aided but choppy shares and dollar demand from oil importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate was up 5 basis points at 7.85 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was marginally higher at 8.65/8.70 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as demand picked up before the end of the two-week reporting cycle on Friday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 103 rupees at 27,639 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- SENSEX 16190.93 0.16 DOLLEX-30 2572.06 0.99 DOLLEX-100 1671.6 1.19 DOLLEX-200 629.77 1.26 BSE-100 8347.51 0.32 BSE-200 1954.12 0.38 BSE-500 6109.41 0.47 BSE MID-CAP 5509.69 1.08 BSE SMALL-CAP 6093.06 1.61 BSE AUTO 8347.32 -0.28 BSE-CG 8990.2 -0.03 BSE-CD 5624.93 1 BSE-FMCG 4062.14 0.06 BSE-HC 6102.62 0.12 BSE IPO 1387.44 1.25 BSE-IT 5871.92 -0.75 BSE METALS 10265.92 1.82 BSE OIL & GAS 7881.1 0.58 BSE POWER 1927.88 0.61 BSE REALTY 1543.19 4.34 BSE-PSU 6920.76 0.2 BSE-TECK 3431.65 -0.55 BSE BANKEX 10080.06 0.52 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1055.67 0.18 S&P CNX NIFTY 4861.05 0.24 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)