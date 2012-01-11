STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.22 percent at 16,201.17 and the 50-share Nifty was up 0.36 percent at 4,866.95 in choppy trade as investors were cautious ahead of quarterly results that are expected to mostly show slower earnings growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.28 percent, up from 8.23 percent at Tuesday's close, as traders cut portfolios on an emerging view that the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to reverse its tightening stance when it announces a policy review on Jan. 24. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was marginally higher at 51.62/63, from 51.70/71 on Tuesday. Inflows aided but choppy shares and dollar demand from oil importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 2 basis points at 7.18 percent, while the one-year rate was up 8 basis points at 7.88 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was at 8.65/8.70 percent, steady at Tuesday's close, as demand picked up slightly before the end of the two-week reporting cycle on Friday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 103 rupees at 27,640 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16201.17 0.22 DOLLEX-30 2575.49 1.13 DOLLEX-100 1675.11 1.4 DOLLEX-200 631.02 1.46 BSE-100 8360.99 0.48 BSE-200 1957.05 0.53 BSE-500 6117.35 0.6 BSE MID-CAP 5510.44 1.09 BSE SMALL-CAP 6083.28 1.45 BSE AUTO 8387.99 0.2 BSE-CG 9062.66 0.78 BSE-CD 5609.43 0.72 BSE-FMCG 4034.26 -0.63 BSE-HC 6123.56 0.46 BSE IPO 1386.27 1.17 BSE-IT 5845.53 -1.2 BSE METALS 10299.57 2.15 BSE OIL & GAS 7936.13 1.28 BSE POWER 1935.82 1.03 BSE REALTY 1555.52 5.18 BSE-PSU 6938.97 0.47 BSE-TECK 3416.87 -0.98 BSE BANKEX 10117.11 0.89 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1055.49 0.16 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)