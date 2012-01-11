STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.07 percent at 16,175.86 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.24 percent higher at 4,860.95 as cautious and choppy trading ahead of industrial output data, due on Thursday and quarterly results, that are expected to show a slowdown in earnings growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.25 percent, up from 8.23 percent at Tuesday's close, as traders cut portfolios on an emerging view the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to reverse its tight monetary stance on Jan. 24. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was marginally higher at 51.66/67, from 51.70/71 on Tuesday. Robust dollar inflows aided rupee but choppy shares weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 2 basis points at 7.18 percent, while the one-year rate was up 7 basis points at 7.87 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was at 8.65/8.70 percent, steady at Tuesday's close, as demand picked up slightly before the end of the two-week reporting cycle on Friday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 73 rupees at 27,610 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16175.86 0.07 DOLLEX-30 2572.47 1.01 DOLLEX-100 1673.65 1.32 DOLLEX-200 630.45 1.37 BSE-100 8352.08 0.37 BSE-200 1954.91 0.42 BSE-500 6110.26 0.48 BSE MID-CAP 5505.52 1 BSE SMALL-CAP 6075.43 1.32 BSE AUTO 8393.52 0.27 BSE-CG 9059.21 0.74 BSE-CD 5608.6 0.71 BSE-FMCG 4032.3 -0.68 BSE-HC 6125 0.49 BSE IPO 1382.68 0.91 BSE-IT 5832.2 -1.42 BSE METALS 10310.39 2.26 BSE OIL & GAS 7915.33 1.02 BSE POWER 1928.86 0.66 BSE REALTY 1547.59 4.64 BSE-PSU 6926.83 0.29 BSE-TECK 3408.69 -1.21 BSE BANKEX 10140.36 1.12 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1054.13 0.03 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)