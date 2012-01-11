STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.07 percent at 16,175.86 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.24 percent higher at 4,860.95 as cautious and choppy trading ahead of industrial output data, due on Thursday and quarterly results, that are expected to show a slowdown in earnings growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended steady at 8.23 percent, coming off intraday highs towards the close on short-covering. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 51.90/91, compared with 51.70/71 in the previous session, after see-sawing through the day, tracking choppy shares, with dollar demand from oil importers and a weak euro weighing. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 basis points at 7.17 percent, while the one-year rate closed 5 basis points higher at 7.85 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate ended at 8.50/55 percent, from Tuesday's close of 8.65/70 percent, as demand waned in late trades. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 92 rupees at 27,629 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16175.86 0.07 DOLLEX-30 2572.47 1.01 DOLLEX-100 1673.65 1.32 DOLLEX-200 630.45 1.37 BSE-100 8352.08 0.37 BSE-200 1954.91 0.42 BSE-500 6110.26 0.48 BSE MID-CAP 5505.52 1 BSE SMALL-CAP 6075.43 1.32 BSE AUTO 8393.52 0.27 BSE-CG 9059.21 0.74 BSE-CD 5608.6 0.71 BSE-FMCG 4032.3 -0.68 BSE-HC 6125 0.49 BSE IPO 1382.68 0.91 BSE-IT 5832.2 -1.42 BSE METALS 10310.39 2.26 BSE OIL & GAS 7915.33 1.02 BSE POWER 1928.86 0.66 BSE REALTY 1547.59 4.64 BSE-PSU 6926.83 0.29 BSE-TECK 3408.69 -1.21 BSE BANKEX 10140.36 1.12 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1054.13 0.03 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)