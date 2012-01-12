STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.33 percent at 16,122.89 and the 50-share Nifty was lower 0.30 percent at 4,846.60, taking cues from flat to marginally positive Asian markets, and dragged down by a sharp fall in software bellwether Infosys Ltd. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.23 percent, as traders were cautious ahead of key factory output data, which will offer clues on the direction of interest rates. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was higher at 51.85/86, compared with 51.90/91 in the previous session, helped by dollar inflows into local debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate, was down 3 basis points at 7.14 percent and the one-year rate was lower by 2 basis points at 7.83 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was at 8.60/70 percent, higher from Wednesday's close of 8.50/55 percent, as demand picked up slightly in early trades. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16122.89 -0.33 DOLLEX-30 2550.35 -0.86 DOLLEX-100 1663 -0.64 DOLLEX-200 626.76 -0.59 BSE-100 8339.14 -0.15 BSE-200 1952.88 -0.1 BSE-500 6104.78 -0.09 BSE MID-CAP 5510.94 0.1 BSE SMALL-CAP 6080.61 0.09 BSE AUTO 8407.25 0.16 BSE-CG 9071.87 0.14 BSE-CD 5595.95 -0.23 BSE-FMCG 4048.8 0.41 BSE-HC 6149.51 0.4 BSE IPO 1383.93 0.09 BSE-IT 5554.55 -4.76 BSE METALS 10391.79 0.79 BSE OIL & GAS 7960.67 0.57 BSE POWER 1939.49 0.55 BSE REALTY 1552.96 0.35 BSE-PSU 6975.37 0.7 BSE-TECK 3291.52 -3.44 BSE BANKEX 10234.16 0.93 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1054.3 0.02 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)