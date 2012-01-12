STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.95 percent at 16,021.82 and the 50-share Nifty was off 0.78 percent at 4,822.8 after software bellwether Infosys cut its full-year revenue forecast. Strong factory data for November failed to allay concerns about economic growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.25 percent, up from previous close of 8.23 percent, as expectations of a cut in the cash reserve ratio dimmed after industrial output grew an unexpectedly strong 5.9 percent in November from a year earlier. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was higher at 51.78/79 to the dollar, compared with 51.90/91 at Wednesday's close, helped by dollar inflows into local debt and slight gains in the euro. The European Central Bank rate decision due later in the day was awaited for hints on growth in the debt-saddled euro region. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate, was down 1 basis points at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 7.85 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was at 8.65/70 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 8.50/55 percent, as demand picked up a day before end of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 71 rupees at 27,728 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16021.82 -0.95 DOLLEX-30 2540.09 -1.26 DOLLEX-100 1659.56 -0.84 DOLLEX-200 625.76 -0.74 BSE-100 8305.87 -0.55 BSE-200 1945.99 -0.46 BSE-500 6086.53 -0.39 BSE MID-CAP 5521.74 0.29 BSE SMALL-CAP 6083.51 0.13 BSE AUTO 8393.82 0 BSE-CG 9080.71 0.24 BSE-CD 5616 0.13 BSE-FMCG 4042.23 0.25 BSE-HC 6142.44 0.28 BSE IPO 1384.38 0.12 BSE-IT 5502.91 -5.65 BSE METALS 10390.18 0.77 BSE OIL & GAS 7876.79 -0.49 BSE POWER 1948.04 0.99 BSE REALTY 1546.47 -0.07 BSE-PSU 6960.94 0.49 BSE-TECK 3268.71 -4.11 BSE BANKEX 10194.65 0.54 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1050.51 -0.34 S&P CNX NIFTY 4822.8 -0.78 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)