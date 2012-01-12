STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.91 percent at 16,028.9 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.72 percent lower at 4,826 after software bellwether Infosys cut its full-year revenue forecast. Strong factory data for November failed to allay concerns about economic growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.23 percent, despite strong factory output data, as the market still expects the RBI to ease rates. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was higher at 51.8225/8275 to the dollar, compared with 51.90/91 at Wednesday's close, helped by dollar inflows into local debt, though negative shares limited gains. The European Central Bank rate decision due later in the day was awaited for hints on growth in the debt-saddled euro region. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 2 basis points at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate was up two basis points at 7.87 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was at 8.65/70 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 8.50/55 percent, as demand picked up a day before end of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 76 rupees at 27,733 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16028.9 -0.91 DOLLEX-30 2539.01 -1.3 DOLLEX-100 1659.72 -0.83 DOLLEX-200 625.86 -0.73 BSE-100 8314.68 -0.45 BSE-200 1948.18 -0.34 BSE-500 6091.7 -0.3 BSE MID-CAP 5513.54 0.15 BSE SMALL-CAP 6078.19 0.05 BSE AUTO 8411.27 0.21 BSE-CG 9029.63 -0.33 BSE-CD 5637.41 0.51 BSE-FMCG 4041.83 0.24 BSE-HC 6120.7 -0.07 BSE IPO 1383.27 0.04 BSE-IT 5497.4 -5.74 BSE METALS 10403.27 0.9 BSE OIL & GAS 7844.35 -0.9 BSE POWER 1944.55 0.81 BSE REALTY 1550.37 0.18 BSE-PSU 6985.06 0.84 BSE-TECK 3263.6 -4.26 BSE BANKEX 10235.42 0.94 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1049.36 -0.45 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)