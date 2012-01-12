STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index settled 0.86 percent lower at 16,037.51 and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.61 percent lower at 4,831.25 pulled down by export-driven software services companies after bellwether Infosys cut its outlook for revenue citing the debt troubles in Europe. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended little changed at 8.25 percent, as rate cut hopes persisted despite strong factory output data for November indicating a pick-up in the economy. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended higher at 51.60/61 to the dollar, compared with 51.90/91 at Wednesday's close, as foreign funds continued to invest in local debt, though weak domestic shares and dollar demand from oil importers put a lid on gains. The European Central Bank rate decision due later in the day was awaited for hints on growth in the debt-saddled euro region. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 2 basis points lower at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points higher at 7.88 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate settled higher at 8.65/70 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 8.50/55 percent, as demand was stronger a day before end of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 123 rupees at 27,780 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16037.51 -0.86 DOLLEX-30 2545.04 -1.07 DOLLEX-100 1663.94 -0.58 DOLLEX-200 627.51 -0.47 BSE-100 8321.32 -0.37 BSE-200 1949.94 -0.25 BSE-500 6097.16 -0.21 BSE MID-CAP 5519.59 0.26 BSE SMALL-CAP 6084.27 0.15 BSE AUTO 8463.8 0.84 BSE-CG 9038.87 -0.22 BSE-CD 5629.18 0.37 BSE-FMCG 4049.3 0.42 BSE-HC 6125.76 0.01 BSE IPO 1382.41 -0.02 BSE-IT 5484.31 -5.96 BSE METALS 10422.13 1.08 BSE OIL & GAS 7851.61 -0.81 BSE POWER 1954.23 1.32 BSE REALTY 1548.89 0.08 BSE-PSU 6975.04 0.7 BSE-TECK 3258.41 -4.41 BSE BANKEX 10249.57 1.08 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1050.79 -0.32 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)