STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was 0.72 percent
up at 16,152.4 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.70 percent
higher at 4,865.05, led by bluechips such as Tata Motors
, Tata Steel and Coal India.
(Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on
sectoral indices)
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was steady at 8.25 percent, as traders were
cautious ahead of a debt auction and buyback slated later in the
session.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was stronger at 51.42/43 to the dollar, compared
with 51.60/61 at Thursday's close, as easing worries over euro
zone funding boosted risk appetite across Asian equities and
dollar flows into local debt stayed robust.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate was 2 basis
points higher at 7.17 percent, while the one-year rate
was steady at 7.88 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The call money rate was mostly steady at 8.65/75 percent for
three-day loans on Friday, compared with 8.65/70 percent for
one-day loans on Thursday, as most banks had met their reserve
needs on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16152.4 0.72
DOLLEX-30 2581.14 1.42
DOLLEX-100 1689.23 1.52
DOLLEX-200 637.23 1.55
BSE-100 8389.79 0.82
BSE-200 1966.59 0.85
BSE-500 6148.18 0.84
BSE MID-CAP 5566.83 0.86
BSE SMALL-CAP 6120.04 0.59
BSE AUTO 8569.38 1.25
BSE-CG 9165.1 1.4
BSE-CD 5675.39 0.82
BSE-FMCG 4067.77 0.46
BSE-HC 6141.2 0.25
BSE IPO 1400.44 1.3
BSE-IT 5515.64 0.57
BSE METALS 10624.65 1.94
BSE OIL & GAS 7908.75 0.73
BSE POWER 1983.45 1.5
BSE REALTY 1561.49 0.81
BSE-PSU 7063.36 1.27
BSE-TECK 3281.69 0.71
BSE BANKEX 10331.36 0.8
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1056.52 0.55
-----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)