STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was 0.72 percent up at 16,152.4 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.70 percent higher at 4,865.05, led by bluechips such as Tata Motors , Tata Steel and Coal India. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.25 percent, as traders were cautious ahead of a debt auction and buyback slated later in the session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.42/43 to the dollar, compared with 51.60/61 at Thursday's close, as easing worries over euro zone funding boosted risk appetite across Asian equities and dollar flows into local debt stayed robust. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was 2 basis points higher at 7.17 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 7.88 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was mostly steady at 8.65/75 percent for three-day loans on Friday, compared with 8.65/70 percent for one-day loans on Thursday, as most banks had met their reserve needs on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16152.4 0.72 DOLLEX-30 2581.14 1.42 DOLLEX-100 1689.23 1.52 DOLLEX-200 637.23 1.55 BSE-100 8389.79 0.82 BSE-200 1966.59 0.85 BSE-500 6148.18 0.84 BSE MID-CAP 5566.83 0.86 BSE SMALL-CAP 6120.04 0.59 BSE AUTO 8569.38 1.25 BSE-CG 9165.1 1.4 BSE-CD 5675.39 0.82 BSE-FMCG 4067.77 0.46 BSE-HC 6141.2 0.25 BSE IPO 1400.44 1.3 BSE-IT 5515.64 0.57 BSE METALS 10624.65 1.94 BSE OIL & GAS 7908.75 0.73 BSE POWER 1983.45 1.5 BSE REALTY 1561.49 0.81 BSE-PSU 7063.36 1.27 BSE-TECK 3281.69 0.71 BSE BANKEX 10331.36 0.8 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1056.52 0.55 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)