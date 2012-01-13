STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index and the 50-share Nifty were both up 0.94 percent, at 16,187.91 and 4,876.5, respectively, led by Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 3 basis points at 8.22 percent, with traders awaiting the results of a debt sale and a bond buyback due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.34/35 to the dollar, compared with 51.60/61 at Thursday's close, as easing worries over euro zone funding boosted risk appetite across Asian equities and dollar flows into local debt stayed robust. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down two basis points at 7.13 percent and 7.86 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was at 8.80/85 percent for three-day loans, compared with 8.65/70 percent for one-day loans on Thursday, as demand for funds remained high. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 177 rupees at 27,488 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16187.91 0.94 DOLLEX-30 2588.16 1.69 DOLLEX-100 1693.36 1.77 DOLLEX-200 638.91 1.82 BSE-100 8405.44 1.01 BSE-200 1970.6 1.06 BSE-500 6164.45 1.1 BSE MID-CAP 5604.75 1.54 BSE SMALL-CAP 6205.78 2 BSE AUTO 8488.41 0.29 BSE-CG 9267.81 2.53 BSE-CD 5660.44 0.56 BSE-FMCG 4076.03 0.66 BSE-HC 6127.92 0.04 BSE IPO 1420.94 2.79 BSE-IT 5482.47 -0.03 BSE METALS 10882.8 4.42 BSE OIL & GAS 7876.58 0.32 BSE POWER 2006.25 2.66 BSE REALTY 1596.82 3.09 BSE-PSU 7107.83 1.9 BSE-TECK 3283.53 0.77 BSE BANKEX 10339.86 0.88 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1053.83 0.29 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)