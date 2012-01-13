STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.52 percent at 16,121.52 and the 50-share Nifty 0.49 percent higher at 4,855.15, on hopes that easing inflation and a pick-up in pace of policy reforms will give a much needed boost to the country's slowing economy. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 3 basis points at 8.22 percent, with traders still awaiting the results of a debt sale and a bond buyback due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 51.42/43 to the dollar, compared with 51.60/61 at Thursday's close, as risk appetite improved due to easing worries over euro zone funding to help Asian equities. Robust dollar flows into local debt also aided. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 3 bps at 7.12 percent and the one-year rate was 1 bp down at 7.87 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate was at 9.20/30 percent for three-day loans, compared with 8.65/70 percent for one-day loans on Thursday, as demand for funds remained high on reserves reporting day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 185 rupees at 27,480 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16121.52 0.52 DOLLEX-30 2574.69 1.17 DOLLEX-100 1683.66 1.19 DOLLEX-200 635.03 1.2 BSE-100 8367.85 0.56 BSE-200 1961.1 0.57 BSE-500 6134.78 0.62 BSE MID-CAP 5571.41 0.94 BSE SMALL-CAP 6161.12 1.26 BSE AUTO 8457.74 -0.07 BSE-CG 9272.67 2.59 BSE-CD 5607.63 -0.38 BSE-FMCG 4069.09 0.49 BSE-HC 6121.57 -0.07 BSE IPO 1412.22 2.16 BSE-IT 5457.86 -0.48 BSE METALS 10741.77 3.07 BSE OIL & GAS 7819 -0.42 BSE POWER 1996.09 2.14 BSE REALTY 1577.76 1.86 BSE-PSU 7084.05 1.56 BSE-TECK 3268.59 0.31 BSE BANKEX 10287.32 0.37 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1050.57 -0.02 S&P CNX NIFTY 4855.15 0.49 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)