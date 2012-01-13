STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.73 percent at 16,154.62 while the 50-share Nifty closed 0.72 percent higher at 4,866, on hopes that a renewed push on policy reforms by the government and easing inflation will give a much-needed boost to the country's slowing economy. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed down 6 basis points at 8.19 percent, taking comfort from a large buyback by the central bank and aggressive buying at a 140 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) government bond auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 51.535/545 to the dollar, compared with 51.60/61 at Thursday's close, aided by robust inflows and positive local shares, with dollar demand from oil importers keeping a lid on the rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 5 bps at 7.10 percent and the one-year rate ended down 3 bps at 7.85 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate ended at 8.70/8.80 percent for three-day loans, compared with 8.65/70 percent for one-day loans on Thursday, as demand for funds remained high on reserves reporting day. It rose as much as 10 percent during the day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 172 rupees at 27,493 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16154.62 0.73 DOLLEX-30 2579.58 1.36 DOLLEX-100 1686.98 1.38 DOLLEX-200 636.26 1.39 BSE-100 8384.37 0.76 BSE-200 1964.91 0.77 BSE-500 6146.5 0.81 BSE MID-CAP 5582.34 1.14 BSE SMALL-CAP 6171.75 1.44 BSE AUTO 8465.96 0.03 BSE-CG 9297 2.86 BSE-CD 5606.48 -0.4 BSE-FMCG 4071.65 0.55 BSE-HC 6127.56 0.03 BSE IPO 1414.65 2.33 BSE-IT 5482.36 -0.04 BSE METALS 10756.45 3.21 BSE OIL & GAS 7821.77 -0.38 BSE POWER 2000.99 2.39 BSE REALTY 1581.78 2.12 BSE-PSU 7082.83 1.55 BSE-TECK 3280.2 0.67 BSE BANKEX 10300.49 0.5 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1051.94 0.11 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayana in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)