STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.35 percent at 16,098.66 while the 50-share Nifty was lower 0.45 percent at 4,844, as risk appetite dampened after a spate of sovereign rating cuts in Europe. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 5 basis points at 8.14 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India bought back most bonds in its scheduled 120 billion rupees buyback plan on Friday. The mass sovereign rating cut across euro zone, indicating heightened risks to economic growth globally, aided the drop in yields. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 51.74/75 to the dollar, compared with 51.53/54 at Friday's close, on growing risk aversion after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut sovereign rating of several euro zone countries. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate eased 5 bps at 7.05 percent and the one-year rate was down 3 bps at 7.82 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was little changed at 8.95/9.00 percent, compared with 9.00/9.10 percent for two-day loans on Saturday, as demand for funds was steady in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16098.66 -0.35 DOLLEX-30 2554.22 -0.98 DOLLEX-100 1668.33 -1.11 DOLLEX-200 629.35 -1.09 BSE-100 8343.82 -0.48 BSE-200 1955.85 -0.46 BSE-500 6120.33 -0.43 BSE MID-CAP 5567.26 -0.27 BSE SMALL-CAP 6166.95 -0.08 BSE AUTO 8398.94 -0.79 BSE-CG 9208.97 -0.95 BSE-CD 5583.22 -0.41 BSE-FMCG 4080.35 0.21 BSE-HC 6079.63 -0.78 BSE IPO 1412.71 -0.14 BSE-IT 5538.43 1.02 BSE METALS 10639.15 -1.09 BSE OIL & GAS 7750.24 -0.91 BSE POWER 1987.54 -0.67 BSE REALTY 1568.94 -0.81 BSE-PSU 7041.59 -0.58 BSE-TECK 3312.55 0.99 BSE BANKEX 10185.32 -1.12 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1049.71 -0.21 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)