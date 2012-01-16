STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.4 percent at 16,090.27 while the 50-share Nifty was lower 0.49 percent at 4,841.95, led by banks and energy conglomerate Reliance Industries, after a slew of sovereign rating downgrades in Europe dampened risk appetite globally and doused expectations for foreign fund inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 3 basis points at 8.16 percent after a larger-than-expected bond buyback by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday, though traders were cautious ahead of December inflation data that could offer clues on RBI policy. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 51.63/64 to the dollar, compared with 51.53/54 at Friday's close, tracking weak domestic shares ahead of the crucial December inflation data, with a weak euro adding to the decline. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate eased 3 bps at 7.07 percent and the one-year rate was down 2 bps at 7.83 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was little changed at 8.95/9.00 percent, compared with 9.00/9.10 percent for two-day loans on Saturday, as demand for funds was steady in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 35 rupees at 27,542 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16090.27 -0.4 DOLLEX-30 2558.59 -0.81 DOLLEX-100 1672.06 -0.88 DOLLEX-200 630.59 -0.89 BSE-100 8344.96 -0.47 BSE-200 1955.52 -0.48 BSE-500 6119.39 -0.44 BSE MID-CAP 5557.06 -0.45 BSE SMALL-CAP 6183.14 0.18 BSE AUTO 8401.95 -0.76 BSE-CG 9220.01 -0.83 BSE-CD 5566.91 -0.71 BSE-FMCG 4082.95 0.28 BSE-HC 6066.57 -1 BSE IPO 1418.6 0.28 BSE-IT 5563.75 1.48 BSE METALS 10661.19 -0.89 BSE OIL & GAS 7718.73 -1.32 BSE POWER 1990.48 -0.53 BSE REALTY 1567.03 -0.93 BSE-PSU 7034.49 -0.68 BSE-TECK 3324.17 1.34 BSE BANKEX 10181.27 -1.16 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1049.64 -0.22 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)