STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.37 percent at 16,094.11, while the 50-share Nifty was 0.5 percent lower at 4,841.75, after a slew of sovereign rating downgrades in Europe dampened risk appetite globally and doused expectations for foreign fund inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.20 percent, up 1 basis point on the day, as sticky core inflation number dented hopes of a cut in interest rates on Jan. 24. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was marginally higher at 51.4950/5200 to the dollar, compared with 51.53/54 at Friday's close, as dollar inflows offset negative local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 1 basis points at 7.11 percent and the one-year rate was 6 basis points higher at 7.91 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The overnight call money rate was at 9.10/20 percent, compared with 9.00/9.10 percent for two-day loans on Saturday, as demand for funds was slightly higher in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 26 rupees at 27,533 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16094.11 -0.37 DOLLEX-30 2564.4 -0.59 DOLLEX-100 1674.92 -0.71 DOLLEX-200 631.64 -0.73 BSE-100 8342.22 -0.5 BSE-200 1954.8 -0.51 BSE-500 6116.16 -0.49 BSE MID-CAP 5548.73 -0.6 BSE SMALL-CAP 6170.27 -0.02 BSE AUTO 8430.69 -0.42 BSE-CG 9236.27 -0.65 BSE-CD 5563.31 -0.77 BSE-FMCG 4091.79 0.49 BSE-HC 6079.27 -0.79 BSE IPO 1416.75 0.15 BSE-IT 5574.89 1.69 BSE METALS 10713.24 -0.4 BSE OIL & GAS 7703.46 -1.51 BSE POWER 1981.13 -0.99 BSE REALTY 1554.89 -1.7 BSE-PSU 7022.16 -0.86 BSE-TECK 3325.7 1.39 BSE BANKEX 10154.47 -1.42 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1049.61 -0.22 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)